Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $797.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) to report sales of $797.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $810.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $784.00 million. Primoris Services posted sales of $818.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,269,000 after acquiring an additional 48,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 328,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.32. 490,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,163. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

