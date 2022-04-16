Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.30. Phillips 66 posted earnings of ($1.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 224.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $9.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.85. 3,014,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,086. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $276,446,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,496,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

