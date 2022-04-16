Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) will announce $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,902.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,496,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 114.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

