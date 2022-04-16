Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.65 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HBIO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 98,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,849. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after buying an additional 325,723 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,049,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

