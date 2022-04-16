Zacks: Brokerages Expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $650.57 Million

Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) will post sales of $650.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $645.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.14 million. Element Solutions posted sales of $550.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. 897,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

