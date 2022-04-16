Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

DLNG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE DLNG opened at $3.25 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

