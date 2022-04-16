Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Announce $2.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) to announce $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce posted earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full year earnings of $11.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $12.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $97.57 and a 12 month high of $132.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

