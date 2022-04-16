Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Post $3.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51. Cooper Companies posted earnings of $3.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $14.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.62. The stock had a trading volume of 217,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.57 and its 200 day moving average is $405.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

