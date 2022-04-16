Zacks: Analysts Expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Brokerages expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) to post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 137.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 33.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDGR opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

