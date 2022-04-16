Zacks: Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post -$1.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) will post ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.42) and the highest is ($1.32). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.45) to ($4.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.20) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.42.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $101.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

