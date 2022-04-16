Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.51. Jack in the Box posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.04.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JACK stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.00. 232,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average is $90.81. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

