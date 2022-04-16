Zacks: Analysts Expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) to post sales of $98.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.29 million and the highest is $100.24 million. American Assets Trust posted sales of $83.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year sales of $400.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $404.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $415.95 million, with estimates ranging from $412.84 million to $419.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,265. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $40.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

