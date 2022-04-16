Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) to post sales of $194.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.50 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $197.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James upgraded The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of SHYF traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 418,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,847. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,119,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,010 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

