Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.70). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RRGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,144,000 after acquiring an additional 74,480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after buying an additional 47,878 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 753,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 60,785 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 350,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRGB stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.63.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

