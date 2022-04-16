Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will announce $11.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.75 billion and the highest is $12.95 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $8.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $43.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $52.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $102.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,651 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,974,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,805,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 711,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

