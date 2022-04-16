Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $921.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM stock opened at $364.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $329.69 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

