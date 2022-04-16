Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $929.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) to report $929.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $912.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $956.60 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $399.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,442,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

