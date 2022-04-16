Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.56 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $15.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.41 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 86,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in Corning by 336.2% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 39,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.69. 4,153,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

