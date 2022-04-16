Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will report $2.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. Beam Global reported sales of $1.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $17.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.62 million, with estimates ranging from $27.24 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 365,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,458. The stock has a market cap of $250.65 million, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.18. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $33,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global (Get Rating)

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.