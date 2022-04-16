YUMMY Reaches Market Cap of $3.64 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $165,356.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.80 or 0.07468594 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,399.91 or 0.99917295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00041620 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.