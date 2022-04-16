Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Yum China have underperformed the industry in the past year, emphasis on menu innovation, unit expansion and digitalization efforts are likely to aid the company in the upcoming periods. The company is gradually shifting toward digital and content marketing to expand customer base. Also, focus on logistics center openings and supply chain security bode well. With a focus on improving customer experience and operating efficiency, the company stated continued investments in this direction. The company has set aside $1 billion in IT and digital-related investments over the next few years. However, coronavirus related woes persists. This along with costs stemming from wage inflation, promotion, packaging upgrades, menu innovation and technological novelty remain concerns. Of late, earnings estimates for 2022 have declined.”

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.98.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. Yum China has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

