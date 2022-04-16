Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from reopening of economies which is resulting in higher ad spending, an increase in Paying Advertising Locations and an improvement in non-term customer retention rate. The company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Portfolios, Yelp Fusion remains a key growth driver. Nonetheless, decline in food take-out and delivery order volumes, as several restaurants resumed and increased their dine-in operations, is likely to continue hurting its transaction revenues in the near-term. Moreover, increased spending towards long-term growth initiatives is expected to hurt profitability in the near-term.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YELP. StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.75. Yelp has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,302. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

