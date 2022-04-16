XLMedia (LON:XLM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.38

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.38 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 32.25 ($0.42). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 35.20 ($0.46), with a volume of 265,457 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of XLMedia in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.48 million and a PE ratio of 19.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.36.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

