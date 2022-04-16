Xcel Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.26. 454,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,159. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $104.39 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.69%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

