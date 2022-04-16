Xcel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,569,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.62 and a 200 day moving average of $359.46. The stock has a market cap of $314.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

