Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 392 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.56. 6,384,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.27.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

