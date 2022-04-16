Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

XEL opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

