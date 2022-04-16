Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.23

Shares of Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 191.23 ($2.49) and traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.39). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.32), with a volume of 103,669 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of £199.90 million and a PE ratio of 12.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 221.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.68.
Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)
