WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $54.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.