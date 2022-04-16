WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $932.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $932.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.05) to GBX 1,200 ($15.64) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.62) to GBX 1,185 ($15.44) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE WPP traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 115,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. WPP has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.2505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in WPP by 4.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 10.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

