Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Update

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the March 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,850.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WZZAF stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.