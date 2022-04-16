WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.77 and last traded at $42.78. Approximately 63,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 127,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 399,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,531 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000.

