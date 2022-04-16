WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.53 and last traded at $35.53. Approximately 2,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 31,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 2.43% of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

