Whiting Petroleum Co. (WLL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Whiting Petroleum has a payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whiting Petroleum to earn $26.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 78,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

