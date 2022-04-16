Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.46.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Westlake alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,279,000.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.51. The company had a trading volume of 696,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,587. Westlake has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.17. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

About Westlake (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.