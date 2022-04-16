Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. 35,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,224. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

