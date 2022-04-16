Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. 35,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,224. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $8.91.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (MHF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.