Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.94

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.94 and traded as high as $12.15. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 148,207 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on WDOFF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,066 thousand tonnes, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which consists of Kiena Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,829 thousand tonnes, and the Kiena Mill.

