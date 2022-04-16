Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

