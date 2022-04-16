Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 77.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,403,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,405,000 after buying an additional 613,140 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

