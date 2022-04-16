Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

