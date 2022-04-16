Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target to $13.10

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.60 to $13.10 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.90.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.