Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target to $116.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 3.86. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $452,878.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,112.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 88,591 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $938,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

