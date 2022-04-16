Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ: IKNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2022 – Ikena Oncology had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Ikena Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

3/30/2022 – Ikena Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

3/29/2022 – Ikena Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

3/23/2022 – Ikena Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

3/17/2022 – Ikena Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

3/17/2022 – Ikena Oncology had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $24.00.

3/2/2022 – Ikena Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of IKNA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. 130,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,510. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $251.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

Get Ikena Oncology Inc alerts:

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IKNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after buying an additional 879,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 208,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 116,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 89,993 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.7% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.