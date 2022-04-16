Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ: IKNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/13/2022 – Ikena Oncology had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Ikena Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “
- 3/30/2022 – Ikena Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “
- 3/29/2022 – Ikena Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “
- 3/23/2022 – Ikena Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “
- 3/17/2022 – Ikena Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “
- 3/17/2022 – Ikena Oncology had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $24.00.
- 3/2/2022 – Ikena Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “
Shares of IKNA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. 130,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,510. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $251.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
