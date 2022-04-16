WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after acquiring an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,209,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 397,927 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,195,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,712,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.19. The company had a trading volume of 960,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,928. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $105.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average is $93.62.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

