WazirX (WRX) Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $233.72 million and $5.57 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

