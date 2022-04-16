Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading 4.9% Higher This Week

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $70,559.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.83 or 0.07490776 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,571.13 or 1.00173326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00041598 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

