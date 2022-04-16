Warp Finance (WARP) One Day Volume Hits $97,171.00

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $74.05 or 0.00183129 BTC on exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $346,087.36 and approximately $97,171.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002505 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009268 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars.

