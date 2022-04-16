Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 167 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £709.52 million and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 130.60 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.32). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

In other news, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 61,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £99,866.52 ($130,136.20).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

