Warburg Research Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €26.80 Price Target

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.65) price objective on DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.28) price target on DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.66 ($21.37).

Shares of ETR DIC opened at €14.34 ($15.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.86. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €13.06 ($14.20) and a 1-year high of €16.19 ($17.60). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €14.79 and its 200 day moving average is €15.06.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

