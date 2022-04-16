W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $76.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.67 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.33 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.28.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

